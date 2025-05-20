The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10: EP on series finale

With The Handmaid’s Tale series finale poised to arrive in just under a week, there are so many big events we could be seeing.

After all, consider the following: Multiple characters died on that plane. Because of that, there are a lot of the typical Big Bad characters who have already been dealt with. Who will June face off against now … or is that really the point here? Is she going to find Hannah? We recognize that for now, there are a number of different things worth talking about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE HANDMAID’S TALE reviews!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what co-showrunner Yahlin Chang had to say about what creator Bruce Miller and the rest of the team planned out for the end of the show:

I think what was so brave about Bruce’s storytelling in episode 10 is that he really didn’t want it to suffer from series finale-itis. So there is for sure a temptation, and I myself would totally give into that temptation. I have a real kind of pander-y, feel-good vibe, and Bruce can hold that at bay, but he didn’t want to tie up every single thing in a bow. And I think the power of the show is that it doesn’t feel like a TV show, but it feels like real life. So the kind of rhythm and the structure of this season was that [episode] 8, and then twice as much [episode] 9, were sort of these big, epic, kind of little mini films with huge climactic explosions. And then 10 has the feeling of denouement — the fun of it is what happens the next day? So you really can’t beat [episode] 9 for an execution and the plane exploding. There’s just huge, huge moves, and then 10 returns to a sense of that quiet realism of like, well, what happens the next day, and that feeling that we’re just dropping in on this moment.

In the end, our hope is just that emotionally, everything is tied up in a place that makes a certain element of sense. After all, we want nothing more than to be able to walk away from this feeling that the journey is worth it — and that June is at peace. Doesn’t that mean that Hannah has to at least be some part of it, given that she was a driving force for a long period of time?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale now, including other finale teases

What do you most want to see across the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







