Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 5/21/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What can we say about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with that?

Well, there are of course a number of things to get into here, but let’s kick things off here by getting some of the bittersweet news out there: There are new episodes of all three shows on the air tonight! Unfortunately, these are also going to be the finales. This means that once they are, we will be left until late September / early October to start to speculate more on what lies ahead. Certainly, we expect that there is going to be a lot of drama, but there could be some happy moments as well. Just remember that with the police show in particular, we are getting the Burgess – Ruzek wedding!

If you do want to hear more about what is ahead for all three shows now, just be sure to check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 22, “…Don’t You Cry” – 05/21/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Following orders, Goodwin is tasked with enforcing difficult cuts to hospital personnel. Charles’ daughter is hospitalized after a car accident. A transplant patient makes a life-changing decision. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 22, “It Had to End This Way” – 05/21/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide puts his job on the line to help out one of their own. Kidd navigates Natalie’s complicated relationship with her sister. Herrmann prepares to take the Chief test. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 22, “Vows” – 05/21/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Forced to cease operations while under investigation by Internal Affairs, Intelligence goes off-book to bring down Reid. Ruzek and Burgess consider delaying their nuptials amid the uncertainty. TV-14

Remember that entering tonight, we know already that both Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett are leaving the firefighter drama … and there is a chance that more end up departing as well. At this point, we just have to be prepared.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they all collectively air tonight?

