Chicago PD season 12 finale: More on Burgess’ wedding dress!

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, the Chicago PD season 12 finale is coming to NBC next week — ready for romance? Well, this finale is going to contain the long-awaited wedding for Burgess and Ruzek, and we do think the writers know how much pressure is on them in order to pull this off.

So what will some of the ceremony look like? Even though we know there is a lot happening at Intelligence — the unit itself may be shut down and Burgess does not even have a badge at this point — there could still be opportunities for special things here and there. We do not expect it to be the vast majority of the finale but at the same time, there should be at least some opportunities for it to deliver some good moments.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider all about the wedding dress in particular, here is what Marina Squerciati herself had to say:

Fans got involved with the dress, and it was a lot of pressure! Kim wouldn’t do strapless, but I wanted the dress to be sexy. Intelligence is an amazing job, but we are always buttoned up. I wanted Kim to let her hair down a little and have some bling!

Meanwhile, the actress notes that Kim walks herself down the aisle — just in case you want a tease on that. Her co-star and on-screen partner Patrick John Flueger added the following about the ceremony:

It was in a cute little church and my real Pops K.C. Flueger was there! And it should come as no surprise Marina looked shockingly beautiful.

Hopefully, the ceremony itself happens without any problems — there will be room for those elsewhere.

Related – Learn more now entering the big Chicago PD finale

What are you most eager to see when it comes to the Burgess – Ruzek wedding on Chicago PD?

Do you think this is the perfect end to the season? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







