The Studio season 2: Could Paul McCartney appear?

We know that The Studio season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ and by virtue of that, there are a number of things to think about.

What is the big one at the moment? It really just comes down to who could be appearing on the series moving forward. The first season was in a lot of ways a proof of concept for the show. Everyone involved now knows that it is a big-time hit, and that guest stars are going to feel comfortable to take part in various storylines.

So who could appear moving forward? Could we actually have a former Beatle on board in Sir Paul McCartney? Speaking to TV Insider, here is what co-creator Peter Huyck had to say about what could be coming:

“We’d heard through the grapevine that Paul McCartney is a fan of the show … So immediately, we said, if this is true — and again, it was someone reporting that back to us — we will obviously immediately try and write a part for him if we get a second season and include him because that’s one of the coolest things you could ever hear. Sometimes you hear those things, and it usually comes from Seth and Evan because they know all the famous folks and are like, ‘Do you know who likes the show? Steven Spielberg likes the show.’ We’re like, well, if Steven Spielberg likes the show, hello, Season 2? If we get it, we could try and write a part for him. That’d be amazing.”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that over the course of the new season, we will probably see something similar to what we had the first go-around. By virtue of that, we are talking here about a mixture of standalone stories and then a larger arc.

