Outlander season 8 spoilers: EP on implications of Faith ‘reveal’

We know that there are a lot of questions that are floating around out there entering Outlander season 8 over on Starz. For the sake of this story, though, we have to discuss Faith.

Or, to be more specific, whether or not Faith actually lived for some time unbeknownst to Jamie and Claire Fraser. This was a surprise question (even for some fans of the books) following the season 7 finale, and there is a chance that this could continue for some time entering the final season.

So what are the powers-that-be saying about this story so far? Well, in an interview with TV Insider largely reflecting on the season 2 episode “Faith,” here is some of what executive producer Matthew B. Roberts had to say:

“I think a lot of these things that happen in Outlander are constructed by destiny… So if there’s magic in ‘Faith’ and there’s magic in that story, then we’ll see what happens.”

We do not tend to think that the final season is necessarily going to change a lot when it comes to the events of “Faith,” but we also are not necessarily shocked that the writers are going to be doing a lot in order to fundamentally shift the entire paradigm of the show. We do think that they want us to at least be thinking about all of this, but there are a lot of different reasons for that — beginning with the simple fact that Claire and Jamie would consider the possibility of it. After all, just remember for a moment here that these are characters who have experienced a world with time travel and a number of other things that in theory, really should not be possible.

What do you think we are going to see at this point entering Outlander season 8 at Starz?

