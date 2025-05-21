The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9: Bradley Whitford reflects

If you are not aware for whatever reason, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 marked the end of the road for Bradley Whitford. After all, Commander Lawrence sacrificed himself for the sake of the resistance, taking down a number of Commanders with him (including Nick) aboard that plane.

Anytime you say goodbye to a show and a character, it has to be difficult. Yet, at the same time, there’s something great that comes with going out in a heroic manner. You want to be remembered, and Lawrence managed to at least show he was better than the institution that he had a part in creating.

So what does Whitford have to say about that final scene? Well in a new interview with Elle, he did everything in his power to reflect:

It was the second-to-last thing I would shoot. It was a fraught day on the set because, as lucky as I’ve been, it makes me more acutely aware of what kismet it takes for a show to work. So, to say goodbye to one of those experiences, it’s this very weird mix of gratitude and sorrow. Even though we were just pretending, I knew I was kind of saying goodbye to her [Lizzie].

Initially, in the script. I think it was a salute. That [the hand on the heart] was one of the moments [where] Lizzie thinks she’s got it; she knew that was an important moment. This is not humility [on my part]; it’s desperation. You don’t know what works—you really don’t. But I trust her eye.

In the end, we do think that Lawrence’s sacrifice is not going to come in vain, and for a number of different reasons. While the Boston arm in Gilead is in tatters, there is still a lot of other stuff that still needs to happen in the bigger scope of things. Some of that could be on this show, and some other stuff could be happening in The Testaments.

