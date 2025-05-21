Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 10: The big finale

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 10. This is the big finale; are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we really should just start off here by noting that over the course of this episode, we imagine that a lot is going to brought to the table, whether it be another complicated case or some personal questions that haunt these characters in some shape or form. This could be the most heart-pounding hour that we’ve had a chance to see in a while … or at the very least, since we ended up losing Nikki earlier this season. (We’re still not over that.)

So what is the saddest bit of news we’ve got right now? That is quite simple: There is no official synopsis for the Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 finale just yet. Heck, there is not even an official renewal out there either. For one reason or another, the powers-that-be have decided that it is good that we wait a little while to learn what is coming up, or if there will be more after the fact.

Is there still a reason to hope that we’ll get something more? Sure, mostly because Fox does not have the same ratings thresholds as some other broadcast networks out there. The biggest cause for concern, at least for the time being, is simply that this particular network is one that seems to be programming a lot of reality TV and by and large, that is cheaper than what we are talking about with the missing-persons drama. You just have to wait and see what the decision is but if we do get more Alert, it will not surface until some point in 2026.

