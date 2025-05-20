Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC, May 20, 2025?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? At this point, we certainly understanding wanting more of the drama and soon.

So, are we about to get it? Well, let’s just say that the answer to that is a little bit sad. Despite having a great run of episodes over the past several weeks, it is not going to be happening tonight. Last week marked the season 7 finale for the show and because of that, we are now in the midst of an extended break. The plan seems to be bringing the Nathan Fillion drama back moving into January or February.

If you are wondering what the story is going to be for The Rookie moving forward, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with a major adversary coming back in the closing minutes of the finale. Beyond just that, we imagine that a lot of relationships are going to develop and there could be a new recruit or two along the way. We are excited to learn something more about what Lucy’s life is going to be like as a Sergeant, as we imagine that it is going to be at least a little bit different from what we have seen on the show so far.

Will season 8 be the final one for the series?

For the time being, we just have to say that there is a certain amount of mystery there. Of course it would be great to get the show back for another chapter beyond this, but it will come down to the ratings and what the network wants. In other words, keep watching live!

