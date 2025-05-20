Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? More season 4 scoop

Is Will Trent new tonight on CBS? If you do what more of the series in the relatively near future, we certainly understand.

After all, consider the fact that the season 3 finale ended up leaving multiple lives in jeopardy. Not only that, but Angie has some huge decisions to make regarding her future after the pregnancy reveal. There is so much to be excited about but at the same time, we are going to need to be pretty darn patient for a good while here.

The good news at present is that there is going to be a season 4 of Will Trent down the road. However, it is also not going to be coming around until we get to the new year. There is no exact date, but we are hoping for a January / February start and another run of 18 episodes with limited repeats in the middle of them.

When the season 4 premiere does arrive, we do think that Ormewood’s condition and Amanda’s fate are going to be brought to the forefront, as well as Will doing whatever he can to deal with his biological father being suddenly in the picture. This is something that is radically going to change his life and at this point, we do love the notion that every season of the show is going to look and feel different from what we have seen before.

When will a premiere date be announced?

At the moment, we are hoping that there is a chance we hear something more when we get around to the fall. It would be great if that gets announced beforehand, but ABC will need some time to promote and focus on their fall schedule here first.

