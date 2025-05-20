The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9: More on Nick shocker

We knew that there was a good chance something shocking would happen on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9, and for many reasons. Where do we start?

Well, remember first and foremost here that there were multiple characters aboard that faithful plane, and the deaths had a sense of plurality to them. When it comes to Commander Lawrence, you had a perpetual fence-sitter in Gilead deciding to actually sacrifice his life for the sake of the greater good. Meanwhile, with Nick you had someone who effectively “broke bad” and determined that he needed to cast his lost with the Commanders.

Before Nick got on that flight in the closing minutes of the episode, there was a moment — one almost suggesting that he and June were about to look at each other. Was there another take where this actually happened? Not so much, at least based on what Max Minghella (who plays the character) said to TVLine:

No, we we didn’t [have a take]. But it’s definitely supposed to be a moment of, like sort of a slightly telepathic moment. There’s a word — I’m not smart enough to know what the word is. [Laughs] But human beings can actually sense when they’re being watched, like we actually do sort of have eyes in the back of our heads. So I think that’s all it is. It’s a sense, a presence. I thought it was a really interesting idea from Lizzie (Moss, who directed the episode) to do that.

With Nick and Commander Wharton both gone, who is the central villain for June moving forward? That’s an interesting question, given that so much of the world of the show is now changing. She may have a chance to be a little more reflective.

What were you the most surprised to see from The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9?

How do you think the finale is going to play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for more.

