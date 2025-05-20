Outlander, Blood of My Blood casts to gather for special event

For those of you who are excited both for Outlander season 8 as well as the Blood of My Blood prequel show, we have great news!

Today, the folks over on Starz announced that come June 1 (World Outlander Day) at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, there is going to be a virtual Gathering that allows you to spend time with both the cast of the original show as well as the prequel. If you head over to the link here, you can see a full teaser for it now.

For those who have not heard too much about the prequel show leading up to its August premiere, it is going to tell the story of both Jamie’s parents as well as Claire’s, giving you a glimpse into some love stories that helped to define what we’re seeing on-screen during the flagship drama. This is not necessarily some limited series, meaning that there is a chance that a season 2 could be coming.

If nothing else, we do tend to think that this Gathering is a really smart way to help migrate viewers from one show to the other, which is very much the goal here. Given that season 8 is the final one of the original show, time is of the essence to ensure that you can keep a lot of these viewers. This will also help in the event that there are some other spin-offs. Even though no other ones are currently confirmed, we do tend to think that there is always a chance at something more. Just remember for a moment how many spin-offs the Power universe has, and this shows how willing Starz is to do this within their worlds.

