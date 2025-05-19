Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Annie Murphy on Imogen

There is a lot to be excited about heading into the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere on Hulu — so what’s one of the big things? Think new faces!

While you are, of course, going to be able to see Nicole Kidman back on the show as Masha, there are a number of others who, at the same time, will work to populate the narrative. This of course includes former The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett and then also Annie Murphy, best known for her role on Schitt’s Creek.

So what makes Murphy’s Imogen (who spends a lot of time with her mother, played by Christine Baranski) different from Alexis on the hit comedy? That is something that the actress was happy to describe further in an interview with Parade:

“I think they’re very separate characters. I think they’re both kind of spoiled children and women, but I think that they would’ve butted heads pretty significantly, and Imogen would’ve probably written Alexis off as a bit of an airhead … But no, I felt that they were pretty separate individuals.”

In the end, the most important thing to note here is that this season is going to deliver something different from what we got the first time around. Are we sure that Masha is going to do more experiments? Without a doubt, but the results of them could be different! Also, has she evolved at all when it comes to the grief of losing her daughter? That is something that, at least for now, we are left to actively think about.

