Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere: New episode details!

For those out there who are not aware, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is finally set to premiere on Hulu come May 21. It has been a long wait, but we have full belief that the return to Masha’s retreat will be well worth it.

With that, why not go ahead and better set up what is ahead? The first thing we really should note here is that this is a separate retreat from what we got the first go-around, with everyone now off in the Swiss Alps. What are they going to do there? Well, we tend to think that there are going to be more adventures but also experiments … a big part of what makes this show so interesting, of course, is the psychosis behind it all.

Do we know that Nicole Kidman is going to be back for more? Absolutely, but the cast at the moment behind her is constructed of new people. Of course, there is something fun that comes along with the mystery of who they are and what they are going to be bringing to the table. Of course, we anticipate more twists — it would be weird in the event that this didn’t happen!

If you want to learn more about what else is ahead here, we suggest that you check out the full synopses for the first two Nine Perfect Strangers episodes, ones that are currently expected to air back to back.

Season 2 episode 1, “Zauberwald” – In their search for mind and body reinvigoration, nine people from various walks of life arrive at Zauberwald, an Alpine retreat, where they are greeted by the enigmatic wellness guru, Masha.

Season 2 episode 2, “The Crabapple Clubhouse – After a rocky first night, the guests go on a foraging mission around the retreat, but one member of the Zauberwald team has concerns about Masha’s specially invited latecomer.

Remember that there are only eight installments this season, but we do very much anticipate that they are all going to be stuffed full of surprises. How could they not?

