Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Nicole Kidman on return

For those who are currently unaware, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is going to be premiering over on Hulu next week. We anticipate a lot of drama and surprises — heck, at one point even the cast was surprised to be coming back at all.

For the record, we should go ahead and note here that it has been a long time since the first season concluded, and there are reasons why we were stuck waiting for a long time. For starters, it took the producers a while to figure out the story; from there, you also had the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. For whatever reason, it also took a long time for Hulu to premiere the show after it was done filming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

So how did this second season come about in the first place? Well, let’s just turn to Kidman for some more insight on that! Just take a look at what the actress said to The Hollywood Reporter:

“The first season we were so shocked at how successful it was, so when Hulu came and said ‘Please, please will you do a second season?’ I was like, ‘Wow, how would we do that?’ And that was how it started … We have one of the best casts in this, and they’re all so good and powerful that it was like OK, balancing all of that and giving everyone their moments and their lanes and differentiating each of the characters.”

In the same piece, it was also noted that Kidman spent the bulk of her time on set in character as Masha, which was both intense but then also important for the at-times jarring tone of the series. This story is often about the character putting people in as unsettling an environment as possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Nine Perfect Strangers, including what else is coming

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







