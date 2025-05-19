9-1-1 season 9: What does Angela Bassett know?

At this particular point in time, we are happy to know that a 9-1-1 season 9 is coming to ABC. With that being said, though, it is also easy to feel bittersweet about it. This will mark the first full season without Athena, and we do tend to think that the powers-that-be are still going to feature some of the characters going through it.

After all, wouldn’t doing anything else feel not genuine? While you do want to see people move forward, we are also talking about someone who has a huge part of this world and the lives of some of these characters. We do tend to think that a difficult recovery is still ahead.

Now if you are wondering just how much Angela Bassett actually knows at this point about the future of the show or her character, we actually have a simple answer: Not much. Speaking to Good Morning America all about it, she noted that the producers are “being very vague” and that she is still processing it. The decision to write off Bobby was due to a desire to evolve the series after such a long run, and it was not done likely.

Do we think that the producers were well-aware that there was going to be some backlash after the fact? We do tend to think so, even if they may not have been aware of the extent of it. Our general sense moving forward now is that grief will be a part of season 9 and yet, life goes on. The 118 will eventually need a new Captain.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

