9-1-1 season 9: Oliver Stark on Buck, Eddie future

As we look towards a 9-1-1 season 9 over on ABC, we recognize that there are a myriad of different things worth talking about.

First and foremost, there has to be some sort of decision about a new Captain at the start of next season. A lot of evidence in the season 8 finale suggested that Chimney is the frontrunner for the position, but a lot could change. We also still have plenty of questions about relationships for a while, beginning with whether or not Buck and Eddie can really go there in the way in which fans want. We recognize that Eddie is now moving back to the West Coast, and Buck has already discovered more about his sexuality.

Speaking to Deadline, Oliver Stark made it clear that he could be interested in the characters becoming romantic, at least under the right circumstances:

“What I will say is that if the story ever goes in that direction, I don’t think the way to do it is purely to give in to fans … I hope, if it goes there, it’s done because that’s the right story to tell and that’s the right progression for the characters.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Guzman understood why fans are as passionate as they are, though he could not confirm much one way or another:

“I completely understand where fans are gaining that from, and they’ve created their own lore … I see so many different things. I see renditions of the show where it’s all of us like friends, characters, and stuff. I love it. They’re so adamant on their version of [the show].”

Ultimately, for now we are just eager to see where these two characters go … but it may take some time for us to get answers.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9, especially for Buck and Eddie?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

