The Boys season 5 spoilers: Are many deaths ahead?

As so many of you are aware at this point, The Boys season 5 is slated to be the final season on Prime Video; with that, expect carnage. A lot of carnage. This could be one of the darkest and most intense seasons on record, though we do also tend to think some of the same satire and humor is going to be there. Why wouldn’t it be?

So how terrible are things going to become? Let’s just say the potential for death at this point is pretty darn high. Speaking to Deadline, creator Eric Kripke notes that there are a number of deaths likely coming; meanwhile, Homelander himself in Antony Starr notes that a lot of what we have seen over time has ultimately come to this:

“I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion … One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.”

We do recognize that the amount of people who could be heroes at the start of the season is pretty small, mostly due to the members of the Boys who were captured. Starlight is still out there, and the same at the moment can be said for A-Train. Can she convince him to help?

Even though this final season does have an inevitable end, there are a number of other things that you are going to be able to see all around it. Take, for example, a new season of Gen V, one that will likely premiere later this year. Meanwhile, there is also the Vought Rising prequel, which we also know to be coming up down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

