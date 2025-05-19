Chicago Med season 10 finale spoilers: The pregnancy mystery

We know that there are a number of major topics to discuss at this point entering the Chicago Med season 10 finale at NBC. With that, where do we start?

Well, it only feels right to kick things off by having a larger conversation about the shocking pregnancy of one Hannah Asher. We know that she was trying to be a surrogate for her sister Lizzie, so it is fair to say that there are some substantial problems ahead.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Allen MacDonald had the following to say about the reveal — including how Hannah is reacting to it:

“I don’t think she’s happy or unhappy. I think she’s stunned. I think she’s shocked. She wasn’t expecting this and she’s having to process the information and on top of she’s got to tell the father and she’s got to tell her sister who she’s supposed to carry a child for, and this is going to throw the wrench in that. And I think I’m not spoiling much to say that when she does tell Lizzie near the top of the episode, it does not go well.”

Who is the father?

We tend to think that is another question altogether given that you could assume it to be Ripley, but were they even together at that point? We’re sure that there are also going to be people who want it to be Archer, but one of the things that has been true about this show over the years is that it has, time and time again, never shown us the full picture of these characters’ lives. We do think that there’s a chance Hannah has seen or dated someone else … but we just hope that the finale resolves this.

What do you think we are going to see from Asher moving into the Chicago Med season 10 finale?

