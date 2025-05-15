Chicago Med season 10 finale promo: Will Anna Charles die?

There are a number of things that we could say heading into the Chicago Med season 10 finale on NBC next week. Where do we start off here?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that once more, there are lives that will be in jeopardy. In this case, we are talking in particular about the life of one Anna Charles. Is Dr. Charles’ daughter about to die after a horrible accident? There are certainly reasons for concern at this point…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a full preview for this finale, and it shows her being rushed in to the emergency room. Based on the condition in which we see her here, there is a good chance that she could pull through … but also still causes for concern. Remember for a moment here that Chicago Med has killed off characters in finales before. Also, they have poured all sorts of trauma on Oliver Platt’s character over the course of time. It is a good thing that he has the profession that he does, given that this would be far too much for a lot of people out there to take!

As for what else you are going to be seeing over the course of the finale, let’s just say that Goodwin has some huge decisions to make when it comes to the staffing of the hospital. This is the sort of thing that could easily make us feel conflicting emotions. We do think that she cares about the doctors and nurses, but also still has a job she needs to accomplish.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on the Chicago Med finale, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into the Chicago Med season 10 finale when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







