The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9: A new Lydia?

As we prepare to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 on Hulu in just under 24 hours, is a new version of Aunt Lydia ahead? Let’s just say, at least for now, that there is certainly a good chance of that.

After all, we do think episode 8 marked a significant turning point for this character, one where she ended up allowing a lot of the handmaids to go free after seeing Janine again. We do tend to think that we have reached a spot now where she has legitimately learned something. Will it change her forever? That is an entirely different story, especially now that Ann Dowd has already been cast in the follow-up series The Testaments.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Warren Littlefield had the following to say about what has happened to the character now … but also everything that could be coming up the rest of the way:

“Lydia has absolutely lost her way. We’ve [previously] seen her learn that Gilead is an imperfect place, but she’s never rejected it … The Lydia we’re left with says things that we never would have heard from — you’ll see in the final two episodes — words that Lydia never would have spoken. That’s incredibly powerful, and it’s part of how we end our journey.”

By the end of this season, we do at least hope that there are a few more big Lydia moments ahead — ones that make us infinitely more excited for whatever the next chapter of the story is going to look like. Isn’t it too much to ask for even more growth, and also a few assorted moments to stand up and cheer? We do not necessarily think so.

