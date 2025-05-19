The Agency season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about The Agency season 2 between now and the end of this month?

First and foremost, we of course understand if anyone out there is eager to get more news on the series, and also sooner rather than later. We anticipated that the Showtime drama was going to be great based mostly on the source material, but it has found a way to match some of those expectations and then some!

For the time being, here is what we can say: Work is actively being done on the next season of The Agency, and of course there is something to be excited about there. Characters are going to evolve and beyond just that, we tend to think that there are also going to be opportunities to see real-life stories folded into the narrative in a rather unpredictable way.

Unfortunately, the bit of bad news that we have to share right now is simply that you are not going to get any premiere-date news anytime soon. At present, the best-case scenario is that The Agency comes back at the tail end of this year, but early 2026 is a little bit more likely just based on how filming timelines and post-production typically works.

So if there is any silver lining that we can share here..

It is simply that we have a lot of faith in the producers for being able to deliver great stuff — just like we also have a lot of faith in Showtime to keep this going for a rather long time. There is no real reason to think that it is going anywhere in the near future, especially since it garners so much critical acclaim.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Agency season 2 when it premieres?

