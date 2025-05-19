Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 spoilers: Why the new setting?

Can you believe that in just a matter of days, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is going to officially arrive over on Hulu? Well, at this point, we know that there is a ton of stuff to be excited about from top to bottom, whether it be new cast members or, of course, a brand-new setting.

Now if you are wondering what makes the Austrian Alps stand out, or why Masha is there in the first place, we have more insight on that now!

Speaking per Extra at the recent season 2 red-carpet event, here is some of what Nicole Kidman had to say about her character:

“She’s created a whole new world, and she’s had to leave where she was because she’s had legal issues, and she is now in the Austrian Alps, but she’s creating new frontiers, new protocols, and taking people on trips … [This season is] different in the sense of you have nine different people in it, but I think it’s still pushing boundaries, which is fun, and hopefully it’s, you know. really fun. Really, really fun.”

One of the bigger questions we wonder now is why exactly she still wants to get her clients to go on these “trips” — is she trying to do something related to her daughter once more? We tend to think of a lot of the show as science experiments presented within the lens of therapy and while it would be interesting to see if Masha has evolved considerably since season 1, it is also one of those things that we would have to believe it when we see it.

