Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Mayfair Witches season 3 between now and the end of May? Of course, this is something that we are quite curious about!

First and foremost, though, this is where we throw a reminder out there that another season of the Alexandra Daddario drama is coming! This was announced not too long ago and beyond that, there is a no co-showrunner coming on board. It is our hope here that we are going to be seeing some new and fresh stories that change up Rowan’s journey for the most part. Remember here that the first two seasons were deeply polarizing and while there were some cool things the show brought to the table, we’d like to see if it have a little bit more fun and also get more into the general witchy-ness that it does occasionally possess.

Now as nice as it is to know that another season is coming, that does not unfortunately mean that we are going to see it anytime soon. For now, the absolute earliest that we expect the cast and crew back is late 2026, mostly because AMC already has The Talamasca later this year and Interview with the Vampire in what will likely be the first half of next year. There is no real reason to rush this show along but even with that being said, we do not think there there needs to be some sort of two-year wait between seasons. Does that really work for anyone?

In general, we do not expect much Mayfair Witches season 3 news to come out this month; in the end, we’ll consider ourselves lucky if more emerges closer to the end of the year.

What do you most want to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 3 no matter when it premieres?

