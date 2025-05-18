The Hunting Party season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Now that we know that The Hunting Party has been officially renewed for a season 2 over at NBC, it feels perfect to talk premiere dates. When in the world is the show coming back for more?

First and foremost, let’s just kick off by sharing the great news that you will 100% see Melissa Roxburgh and the rest of the cast back this fall! Even though the drama was a midseason entry for season 1, the network clearly liked what they saw enough to make a larger commitment. That means more drama, more mystery, and hopefully great guest stars. Now that season 1 proved to find an audience, why wouldn’t people want to come on board the show?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure some other reactions and reviews!

At the moment, we know that The Hunting Party is going to move to Thursday nights, where it will be airing following both Law & Order and then SVU. There may not be an exact premiere date revealed until the fall, but we anticipate it being in either late September or early October. Fingers crossed that the series does still maintain an audience in this spot, given that there is going to be some competition courtesy of Grey’s Anatomy and then also Elsbeth. The tone here is slightly different and a bit more serious — will that help to secure it an audience? Time will tell.

Above all else, it is our general feeling that the next season give us some sort of deeper mystery about the Pit and questions that help the show stand out even more. We’d like to dive deeper on some of the cast, especially since it feels like there is infinitely more material to mine into when it comes to Odell and Shane.

Related – Get more news now on The Hunting Party, including confirmation on the renewal

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 2 when it arrives on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







