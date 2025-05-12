The Hunting Party renewed for season 2 at NBC

While a number of shows were recently canceled at NBC, we do have some more pleasant news to share now when it comes to The Hunting Party.

Today, the fine folks at the network officially unveiled that they are bringing back the Melissa Roxburgh series for a full season — one that should have between 18 and 22 episodes. This is a significant boost from the first season, and it shows that the network does have some faith in the mystery drama. There are certainly plenty of stories still worth telling regarding the Pit and, of course, some of the characters.

Now, let us also move into the next all-important question here — when we are going to see The Hunting Party season 2 premiere. We will have a chance to dive a little bit more into actual premiere date hopes before too long but for now, we can say that the show is moving to Thursday nights, where it is going to be joining the likes of Law & Order as well as SVU. It is effectively taking the place of Found, which was canceled late this past week.

Our hope of course is that with the first season over, the powers-that-be are going to be well-aware of how to expand and improve upon the narrative we’ve seen. Consider this a proof of concept.

In general, we are more than a little bit stoked to see what the future holds here, mostly due to the fact that there are some good actors here and beyond that, room for more guest stars. Hopefully, later this summer we will actually have a chance to see who is going to populate the story, let alone what sort of exact roles they are going to ultimately play.

