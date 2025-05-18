It Watson new tonight on CBS? More season 2 hopes

Is Watson new tonight on CBS? If you do want more regarding the future of the series, we are very much happy to help!

First and foremost, we really should just kick things off here by getting the bad news out of the way: You are going to be waiting a bit to see nothing more. There is no new installment for the Morris Chestnut series tonight and instead, you will be waiting until we get around to early 2026, at the earliest, to see it back. It is not on the CBS fall schedule and by virtue of that, the powers-that-be are willing to be patient. That also means that we are probably going to see something similar to a 13-episode season again, even if it would be great in the event that we actually got more.

So what is the next chapter of the show going to look like? Well, we tend to think that at least some of it is going to be all about the aftermath of what happened to Moriarty in the finale, but then also questions still about Sherlock Holmes. Is there any chance at all that the character is still alive?

For now, let’s just say that amidst all of the long-term drama on the show, the procedural elements are still going to be a major part of what you see week in and week out. This is, after all, fairly commonplace for a lot of CBS shows in general — even with fewer episodes than the standard 18-22, we have a hard time believing that anything is going to fundamentally change all that much.

