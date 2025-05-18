Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, May 18, 2025?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? Of course, we would love nothing more than to be able to dive into Colter’s world in the relatively near future.

So what more can we share here? Let’s just begin here by getting some of the bad news out there — even if we do not want to. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the Justin Hartley drama on the air. It has been renewed for a third season, but last week marks the finale. Odds are, we are going to be waiting until late September to see the show back on the air, though it could also be early October at the same time.

Now if you are curious to see the third season, let’s just say that it begins with the mystery surrounding Colter’s father — is his mother actually responsible for what happened? For the time being, it is obvious that the producers do want you to feel that way. However, we also tend to think that there may be another twist coming and that everyone involved here just wants this to be as complicated and twisty as humanly possible.

The good news is that at this point, it is obvious that CBS is going to allow Tracker to cook for a rather long time still. There is no indicator that season 3 is going to be the final season, as the ratings remain strong and by virtue of that, there is both time and room for them to explore and present us with all sorts of other new wrinkles. Isn’t there a lot to love about that? We certainly hope for more great guest stars, as well, in addition to more Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh.

