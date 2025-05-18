Miss Austen season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the season 1 finale tonight at PBS, is there a chance that a Miss Austen season 2 does end up happening?

As per usual there are a number of things worth breaking down here, but let’s begin by simply noting where things currently stand. As great as it would be to know something more about the future of the period drama at present, we do not. Instead, we are in a spot where we have to assume, at least for now, that this show is going to be over after just four episodes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

In general, we know that British dramas are often fine telling a story with a beginning, middle, and end … and this could also be the case here. We also tend to think that the producers really did achieve what they wanted to here, which was tell a story that was all about working to ensure that the legacy of the legendary Jane Austen was told in a way that made a great deal of sense.

Could you still do something more? In theory, we do tend to believe that there is a chance you could make something happen. However, it would require that you would be able to work overtime in order to ensure that most of the cast comes back, and that is challenging for a number of different reasons. For starters, let’s just remember for a moment that they all have other jobs, and the team behind the scenes here are working on other things. We will have to wait and see what happens but for the time being, we are happy to say simply that anything is possible.

Do you think that there are more stories to tell within the world of Miss Austen after the finale?

Beyond just that, what do you think about the overall story as it currently exists? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







