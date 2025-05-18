Call the Midwife season 15 premiere date hopes on PBS

After the big Call the Midwife season 14 finale today on PBS, what better time is there to get into a season 15 conversation?

The first thing to note here is that you are going to be seeing another chapter of the period drama and in general, there is a lot to look forward to here across the board. Here is, at least for now, what we can say about the future. You are going to see another season but then, also a number of other fascinating wrinkles to the franchise. A prequel series has already been ordered, and it does feel like there’s a chance that this is going to come between season 15 and 16. Beyond that, we’ve also heard already that there could be a movie that is set between those seasons, and features some of the Nonnatus House residents abroad.

Of course, we really should not get too far ahead of ourselves here, as there are some specific conversations to be had here regarding season 15 in particular. There is going to be a Christmas Special again, so that in itself is not something that you have to be concerned about. Season 15 proper is likely to premiere on PBS next spring, and it will air beforehand on BBC One in the winter.

While we do think that certain things about Call the Midwife are going to have to change due to the rise of hospital births and other factors in the UK, the world of Nonnatus House is likely not going anywhere. This is something that is so ingrained into the fabric of British television, and these characters are so loved and have stood the test of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

