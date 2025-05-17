Duster season 1 episode 2 trailer: Will Saxton be taken out?

If you watched the premiere of Duster on HBO Max this week, then you know already what the story here is. Nina has managed to convince Josh Holloway’s character of Jim to sign an agreement as a confidential informant, and that is undoubtedly huge.

After all, remember what her goal here is: Taking down Saxton (Keith David) and his whole criminal empire. She has a huge motivation to make this happen, but she is not alone in doing that. After all, Jim’s brother may have been a casualty of his empire and at this point, he is really just starting to take note of it.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a larger look at what is ahead on Duster for the rest of the season and, of course, there is a lot to be prepared for across the board. Jim is going to do his best to uncover the truth about Saxton, but there are a lot of other issues that he has to attend to, as well. His father, for example, may not be too keen on what he is doing. Nina, meanwhile, will have to continue to deal with problems from within the FBI — including people who aren’t that eager to work with her.

In general, it does just feel fair to say at this point that we are gearing up for a great season with a ton of car chases, action, and a little bit of humor. Even if the series is still brand-new, it has an insane amount of confidence about what it is. This is a fun, action-packed crime caper with memorable characters. We’re eager to see how long the producers can keep this going.

