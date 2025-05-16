Duster season 1 episode 2: What is Jim’s priority?

Following the excellent premiere on HBO Max this week, there is a lot to be curious and excited about as we look more towards Duster season 1 episode 2. After all, the premiere did a good job laying out what this show looks like, let alone some of what we can be excited about down the road.

Here is some of what we know at this point — the whole series is about driver Jim working with FBI agent Nina, who has just arrived to Arizona with the goal of taking down Jim’s boss Saxton. Doing this is probably going to be so much more complicated than anyone thought, and seeing this play out may prove to be very-much interesting.

Now, here is the question that you may be asking at this point — why is Jim working with her at all? He signed that CI agreement, but this is a pretty precarious risk. Speaking to TV Insider, a lot of it has to do with where he is in his life just as much as it is Nina turning up:

“Jim loves his job. He loves being breezy and kind of skipping over the surface of life without having to deal with these harder questions so much, but at the same time, he has a daughter who he’s trying to be more responsible with … He’s trying to start growing. Naturally, it’s happening to him and then he meets Nina, who is like a big mirror and forces these questions to the surface. So it’s like, sh–, now I have to grow.”

Given that there are still seven episodes left this season and there may still be more to grow after that, who can say just how Jim will progress? Will Nina change along with him?

