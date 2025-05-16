Duster season 1 episode 2 preview: Can Jim, Nina work together?

Following what you have a chance to see tonight on HBO Max, why not look towards Duster season 1 episode 2 now?

First and foremost, let’s just have a bit of a conversation here when it comes to the schedule — there are eight episodes in the Josh Holloway drama, and we tend to think that each one of them is going to throw its fair share of twists and turns your way. Also, opportunities to get to know Jim and a lot of other characters better.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DUSTER reviews!

If you head a chance to catch the end of the premiere, then you know that it concluded with us getting a chance to see driver Jim sign a deal to be an informant for Nina, a newly-arrived FBI agent who is looking for a certain measure of revenge against a powerful crime family led by Saxton (Keith David). This partnership seemed to be fast-tracked in a way to ensure that there is still a lot of room for drama ahead — not that this should come as much of a shock.

Throughout a lot of the next several episodes, it is our general feeling that the relationship between Nina and Jim will develop, though at the same time there may be a lot of trust issues. For Jim, a huge part of his motivation right now may be working in order to ensure that he gets some justice for his brother — at least if Saxton really is responsible for his death. Yet, just how much is he willing to put trust in a woman he barely knows, especially when he has been working within a crime family for decades?

If you are not watching Duster already, you really should — it is not only action-packed, but also fast-paced and stuffed full of fun content.

What do you most want to see moving into Duster season 1 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







