The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3: Collision course

As you prepare to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3 on AMC in just a couple of days, what will stand out?

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here just by noting that Negan is trying to establish his own parameters for what he is trying to do. There are a lot of different struggles that he could still face, and that’s without even noting the violent struggle that Maggie may find herself now in moving forward.

Below, you can see the full The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Negan tries something new with The Croat; Maggie travels into a dangerous, surprising place.

If you have seen some of the previews already for what is to come, then you know that there is an immense amount of danger that is out there on all fronts. For Maggie, there is the opposition; for Negan, there is himself. His struggle remains internal, as we are watching him forced to confront various parts of who he was versus who the Croat now wants him to be.

No matter what happens within this episode, the thing that is perhaps the most clear is that we are watching these two characters on a collision course. The producers have kept them apart a little bit, with the primary goal of that being to ensure that we get an update on where they are apart and the communities around them. However, at the same time the real reason for excitement here is seeing the two around each other again, with whatever sort of carnage and drama that comes along with that. We hope you are prepared…

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3?

