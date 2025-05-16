Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot casts Ryan Kiera Armstrong

At this point, there are few projects out there anticipated quite like the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot at Hulu — which is currently in the pilot phase.

Now, we have known for a while that Sarah Michelle Gellar would executive producer the project, while also reprising her role as Buffy Summers. The major question was who the new teen slayer was going to be, and now we have an answer.

In a post on Instagram, Gellar herself revealed that 15-year old Skeleton Crew actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong has landed the role, though there is not too much else currently known about the part. Here is more of what Sarah Michelle herself had to say about the casting:

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side … To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room”

Beyond just Gellar’s involvement, we also tend to think that the new Buffy project benefits greatly from the presence of Chloé Zhao, known for her work on both Nomadland as well as The Eternals. It turns out that she was also a huge fan of the original series, and it is rare to have someone behind the scenes who is both so accomplished and also very much eager to take on this sort of material.

At this point, we would be shocked if this reboot is not picked up to series, but it is still best to be patient — remember that HBO did not end up moving forward with the Jon Snow sequel series to Game of Thrones and at one point, that felt like a sure thing for obvious reasons. These projects make money, but they also have to be high quality.

