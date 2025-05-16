Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 7: Coop arrested!

We had a feeling that Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 7 had the potential to deliver some of the biggest twists that we’ve seen so far. Did the end of it satisfy, or at least raise some big questions?

At the very least, what we are seeing here is that the producers are eager to deliver something that is a little bit unexpected. The last thing that you probably would’ve anticipated was for Jon Hamm’s character of Coop to be put in handcuffs before the end of the first season!

Yet, at the same time here is some of what happened: While Coop was technically arrested, it was not for his series of robberies that he’s pulled off since the start of the show. Instead, it is for the death of Paul, which he actually had nothing to do with. He’s already gone about getting the best lawyer for himself in an underhanded way, possibly thinking that at this point, his reputation is already shot. He was arrested in a public fashion and even if he is eventually released, this will likely stick with him.

From an outside point of view, our general thought at this point is that this “arrest” serves as a little bit of a creative switcheroo. If you are the producers of this show right now, you likely love the idea of making viewers think that Coop is going to get caught. Yet, an acquittal here feels likely given that 1) he has a good lawyer and 2) he is the poster child of privilege, at least on paper. It feels like he can escape this … but escaping everything else he’s done? That is the long-term challenge at this point.

