Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 8: Last before finale

As we look towards Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+, the first thing we can note is quite simple: Somehow, the end is almost here!

There are only two episodes remaining at this point within the Jon Hamm drama and based on how episode 7 concluded, we have a good sense of where the drama is now going to start — with us having to wait and see what happens following his arrest. We know already that he was actually taken down for killing Paul, something that he did not actually do. He’s blackmailed the best lawyer he can find and by virtue of that, is he going to be able to get out of this in one piece.

Below, you can see the full Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Coop tries getting back what he’s lost. Mel and Sam clash. Coop, Nick, and Barney have a boys’ night.

Now, the biggest thing that we have to think about is after Coop gets out of this situation (provided he does), will he still continue his run of thievery? You could argue that this was a learning experience for him but at the same time, we also do not think that he has been running around fashioning himself the next Walter White. This is someone who has just been trying to preserve something similar to the life that he had, and we do anticipate that there are going to be some ebbs and flows with the narrative for a good while now.

No matter what happens in episode 8, the one thing that we are sure of is quite simple: It is sure to carry over somehow into the finale. There is already a season 2 confirmed, so a cliffhanger there is likely.

