The Penguin season 2 renewal: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we could be seeing news on The Penguin season 2 between now and the end of May? Rest assured, we 100% want it! Of course, wanting it and getting it are two different things, especially since there is a pretty clear pecking order for how Matt Reeves is working when it comes to his version of a Batman universe.

For now, it does still appear as though The Batman: Part II remains the top priority for Reeves and of course, we understand that given that the title character there will always be top priority. Also, remember that the first season of the Colin Farrell series ended in a way where it could easily dovetail into Oz Cobb being a big part of the movie. It is hard to really imagine there being a story available for this character heading into a second season … at least for now.

What we are trying to say here is that you are not going to get more news on The Penguin now, or really at any point in the near future. The aforementioned movie starring Robert Pattinson seems to be charting towards a 2027 launch, meaning that we would probably not see this show back on HBO until after that.

For us personally, the idea we are most curious about is in the interim, whether or not the network could work with Reeves and other producers to craft another spin-off about a separate character, even one who has yet to be featured in the films. It feels like there is something more you could do with a Mr. Freeze or a Poison Ivy within this world — there are characters who deserve more in a live-action universe than what we have seen. Meanwhile, we are a little more okay with setting Joker to the side given his omnipresence over the years.

Are you still hoping to see The Penguin season 2 happen at some point in the near future?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

