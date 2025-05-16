Found season 3: Would Sir have survived?

We are already aware of the unfortunate reality now that there will not be a Found season 3 at NBC — the show was canceled. However, at the time in which the season 2 finale was written and shot, there was a chance it could be coming back. With that, we can’t be shocked about the cliffhanger that featured Sir bleeding out in a prison cell. There was, in the end, so much more that could have been mined from that!

So, would the infamous character have survived in the event that the show came back for more? We are at least happy to have more to say on that now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll had the following to say (in an interview conducted prior to the cancellation) about what we saw from Sir at the end of the finale:

I mean, Sir is always a good six steps ahead — okay, maybe one or two steps ahead, but he’s always got a plan. But in addition to Sir always having a plan, he has also angered a lot of people, not just Gabi. And essentially, over the course of the back half of the season, slowly but surely, those chickens were coming home to roost. And so what I can say is what happened to him is a mystery that will be solved — not immediately. It’ll take time to sort of get to the bottom of what happened to him and why, but it is a mystery that will be solved.

The EP also noted that Mark-Paul Gosselaar was meant to play a big part in the story to come — to us, that means that he would have survived the cliffhanger. However, we are in a spot now where we are never going to know…

Related – Be sure to get more discussion now on why Found was canceled

Are you still saddened by the fact that there is no Found season 3 coming to NBC?

What did you think about the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







