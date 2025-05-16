Found season 3: Why was it canceled at NBC?

Given that tonight marks the Found season 2 finale at NBC, it does feel like the perfect time to discuss a season 3 .. or lack thereof.

Why did this have to be the end of the road for the Shanola Hampton drama? Let’s just say that, at least for now, the answer is a little bit more complicated than it would first appear. Remember here that live ratings are a part of the equation, but not the only part. If the aforementioned network had not picked up NBA basketball for the 2025-26 season, we honestly do think that it would have been able to keep Found on the air. It did perform better than some of the other shows that were canceled, and that is something to at least think about.

Of course, we would love to see a situation where either NBC changes their mind or the series ends up being picked up elsewhere. Unfortunately, we are not in a spot right now where there is evidence of this happening. This is just an era where saving shows is incredibly different for a number of reasons, especially when there is a ton of competition and many companies are cost-conscious.

If this is truly the end, the only thing that we can hope for at this point is that the cast and crew do have opportunities to move forward and do other things soon. How can we not want that? Hampton ended up coming on board this show not too long after the end of Shameless and by virtue of that, we do tend to think she could land another gig soon. Hopefully, it is one that manages to present some new wrinkles for her to play, which playing Gabi enabled her to do at the same time.

