Shrinking season 3 spoilers: Michael J. Fox officially signs on

For everyone out there who wanted to see Michael J. Fox appear on Shrinking season 3, let’s just say that dreams have come true!

So, what can we say at present? It goes a little something like this. According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the legendary actor is re-teaming with executive producer Bill Lawrence for some sort of major part on the Apple TV+ comedy. We’ve gotten the sense for a while now that Fox was a sought-after get for the producers, given not just his comedic chops, but also his real-life experiences with Parkinson’s Disease. For those unaware, Harrison Ford’s character of Paul is someone who is dealing with the disease on the show — and this has proven to be a huge part of the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more POKER FACE reviews!

So could Fox be a mentor-of-sorts to Paul? We could see that but no matter the role, we are just going to be eager to see him on-screen for his first scripted role in the past several years. Prior to this, his last major role was on The Good Fight, and in that time he has told his life story via the documentary Still and served as an advocate for those battling Parkinson’s.

We will go ahead and admit now that watching Michael on this show is almost immediately going to bring back great memories of seeing him on Spin City. This was the series that he worked on full-time before eventually departing to deal with more of the complications surrounding his disease. (Charlie Sheen ended up becoming the new lead there after the fact.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shrinking now, including more insight and premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see from Michael J. Fox on Shrinking season 3?

Do you think that he is going to be playing some sort of mentor for Paul? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







