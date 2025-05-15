Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? More season 5 chatter

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We certainly do not blame anyone out there who would like more of the series and soon. Consider the way in which the fourth season ended, as it is pretty darn clear at this point that Jay is a marked man. How is he going to deal with that?

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to share the bad news: Even though Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is on the air tonight, the same cannot be said for its frequent timeslot companion. We are instead facing a long wait, one that will likely not be over until we get around to the fall.

So what is the story going to be moving into the next version of the show? Obviously what is happening with Jay and Elias Woodstone has to be front and center, as it feels abundantly clear that cheating death is not going to be altogether easy. We do believe that the ghosts on some level are going to help, mostly due to the fact that they could have told Jay and Sam sooner about what Elias was capable of. They got so mixed up in their own problems that they forgot to deal with something that was more directly in front of them.

Ultimately, you can expect to see the fifth season either in late September or early October. Remember that from here, the plan is for there to also be a sixth season after the fact. This is one of those series that at this point is clearly going to go on however long the cast and crew want it to. Also, this is hardly something that we are upset about, all things considered.

