Grey’s Anatomy season 21 finale spoilers: EP sets the stage

Next week on ABC, you are going to be seeing the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 finale officially arrive. Are you ready for what is next?

Well, we should begin here by noting that this is an episode that has a major crisis at the center of it, as Jenna (Piper Perabo) is going to hold multiple doctors hostage over what is happening regarding her daughter. Will someone actually die? Given the history of the series at this point, there are always some causes for concern.

For the time being, let’s just turn this over to someone who clearly goes better than anyone: Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis. Speaking to The Wrap, she stated the following as a way to set the stage for the story to come:

“There are a lot of things in the pressure cooker … Amelia is unsure if she can fix her patient. Should she not have done this? Will Lucas find out about (Simone’s mistake)? Will Teddy be able to operate knowing there might be real feelings between Nora and Owen? There’s a lot of risk here.”

Given that there is 100% a season 22 coming up down the road, there is a pretty huge chance that there is going to be a cliffhanger. Because of that, let’s just say that you should go into the finale with those expectations and your heart beating just a little bit faster. The only thing that we can say at this point is that Meredith is going to be around in some capacity during season 22. Because of that, we are pretty darn optimistic that the ending could tease at least some of what her upcoming story could look like.

