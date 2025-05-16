Who is Jack Walworth? The Amazing Race finale airs title card

Who is Jack Walworth? Following the conclusion of The Amazing Race 37 finale on CBS tonight, we understand if you are curious.

To be specific, following the run to the finish, the message on the title card read “dedicated to our dear friend” alongside his name and then “travel safe, Jack” — a reference to one of host Phil Keoghan’s signature catchphrases. These tributes are often done at the end of episodes / seasons to honor someone hugely important to the show, whether it be due to their departure, retirement, death, or other circumstances.

While the specific reason behind the tribute for Walworth at this time remains unclear, we can tell you that he worked as a longtime producer for The Amazing Race for close to two decades, getting various promotions at different points in his journey. He was credited as a part of this current season, but also a number that aired before it. Meanwhile, he also has Expedition Unknown on his resume alongside even the Australian version of the Amazing Race franchise — one that is incredibly popular among fans. Jack’s credits in general across the unscripted TV world go back a good forty years, before reality television was even considered much of a thing.

If there is ever a group of people who should be honored in the reality TV world, it is undoubtedly those who work on the Race. While it may be filmed over a relatively brief period of time, there is so much constant effort and preparation that goes into it far in advance. Think about it this way — you have to coordinate travel, visa situations, challenges, airplane routes, cast teams, and make a compelling TV show along the way. Sure, there is a lot of delegation that does happen and the series has a big staff, but producers are ultimately responsible for making sure the final product works.

Here’s one more tip of the cap to Walworth here — and just as the show said, “travel safe.”

The Amazing Race has been renewed for a season 38, airing this fall on CBS. We will have more to share here in due time.

