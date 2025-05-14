The Last of Us season 2 episode 6: More of Jesse’s mindset

We know that The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 is going to be coming on HBO this weekend, and there is potential for so much drama.

After all, consider where the stakes now are. Nora is dead, making Ellie and Dina one step closer to completing their revenge plot. However, at the same time there are still a lot of other metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off! Meanwhile, Jesse and Tommy have now made it up to Seattle, and trying to ensure nobody dies for them seems to be their top mission. Of course, Jesse in particular may be feeling a lot of complicated emotions given his romantic history with Dina — who we know now is pregnant with his baby.

So how is Jesse feeling about being so far from Jackson Hole? Of course, it is complicated but in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Young Mazino (who plays the Jesse character) had the following to say:

“He’s really pissed off that they’re there to begin with … He knows the stakes. He knows how serious it can get. There’s a lot of s— on his mind but … for him, it’s about getting everyone to safety, surviving and then the emotions come later. Then we can hash it out.”

Of course, there is a lot to hash out — but the danger here is very much substantial. Remember that not only is Abby a threat, but so is the WLF! Meanwhile, you also have the mysterious Scars working with their own priorities. A lot of really bad things can happen, but we also tend to think that Ellie and Dina both knew what they signed up for the moment that they decided to head to Seattle in the first place…

