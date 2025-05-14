9-1-1 season 8 finale spoilers: Do not expect a new Captain

Even though the 9-1-1 season 8 finale is likely going to bring a number of twists and turns, here is one thing you should not expect to see — a new Captain. We recognize that at some point, we are going to be seeing the late Bobby Nash get a replacement at the 118. However, the writers could be focused on delivering some other things in the interim.

Do we expect for this to change in the already-renewed season 9? Sure, but we do tend to think that patience could do the fandom some wonders right now.

Speaking to People Magazine, Oliver Stark (who plays Buck on the ABC drama) confirmed that there will not be a replacement for the Bobby character this season:

“The chair will be empty come the end of the season … Which I think is wise because it gives some time to let the dust settle and let the chips land where they may and and you know, let these people grieve and then we can start to see what the future will look like.”

There are a few different options out there when it comes to the future of the Captain position. 9-1-1 could just opt to promote a character from within — there has already been some conversation about it being Hen. Meanwhile, there is also a chance that the producers bring someone new into the mix, which is what Chicago Fire did not that long ago when it comes to Dermot Mulroney. We honestly think it could be dependent on the story and no matter what, the entire team is going to want to make the drama as eventful and surprising as they possibly can.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

