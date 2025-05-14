Daredevil: Born Again season 2: Prepare for more Karen Page

As many people out there may be aware at this point, a wait is ahead before Daredevil: Born Again season 2 ends up premiering. What are we talking about here? Well, it seems like for now, the plan is for the show to come back moving into 2026.

So while we do wait for the series to return, why not share a few more details about Karen Page? If you love Deborah Ann Woll, it does appear as though the actress is going to have a much larger role this time around than she did back in season 1.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, star Charlie Cox noted that “some of the stuff [Deborah is] up to is some of the coolest stuff she’s ever had … She’s amazing in this season.” If that doesn’t get you excited for this story, what will?

In general, we tend to think that the second season of Born Again is going to offer up opportunities for a ton of different stuff. Remember for a moment here that the first season was subject to a lot of chaos, including a handful of different behind-the-scenes changes that existed. This time around, you have an opportunity to do something rather different — a story that is a little more set in stone. Also, a chance to bring in more from the Netflix – Marvel universe that a lot of people knew and loved for so many years.

Fingers crossed that between now and the end of the year, there is a chance that some other insight is going to be revealed. The first season was immensely satisfying — why not try and keep that going?

