Daredevil: Born Again season 2: Krysten Ritter officially on board

We know that there a few things that are high on the wishlist for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 — and one wish has now been granted!

During Marvel’s portion of Disney’s big upfront event today, it was confirmed that Krysten Ritter is 100% coming back to the comic-book universe as Jessica Jones. This is the iconic role that she played in the Netflix series for multiple seasons and in general, we know the producers are trying to honor events in those series as much as possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

There have been rumors regarding a possible Ritter return for a while to Born Again, though at first some made incorrect assumptions that she would be returning based solely on her being in New York. She actually was there first and foremost for an arc on Dexter: Resurrection, and she may now be starting to get back to some of her roots.

Could this gig lead to a full-on Jessica Jones return?

We tend to think of this under the umbrella of “never say never.” Nothing has been announced by Disney+ or Marvel and yet, the door could be left open depending on whatever the story here ends up being. At least for now, the biggest priority has to just be working to ensure that you craft a good reason to have a full-on show again and from there, see if the corporate overloads are interested in it.

One other thing that is worth consideration beyond Jones is of course Luke Cage, the fantastic role played by Mike Colter. We know that Iron Fist is another part of that greater The Defenders world, but that series proved to be far more polarizing and is less likely to come back.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion regarding when Daredevil: Born Again will return

What do you think about Krysten Ritter coming back for Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







