Will Trent season 4: Is Sara Linton finally appearing?

We recognize at this point that Sara Linton is one of the most-discussed parts of Will Trent, and that is ironic for one simple reason. She has never appeared on-screen!

Yet, for those who have read the books that serve as the basis for the ABC series, you know that Linton is an extremely important character. Those who are either purists or close to it would love nothing more than to see her around.

With that being said, does this mean that the show is inching closer to casting her? Hardly. As a matter of fact, it does not feel like they are really hurrying that part of the source material along at all. Speaking to Variety, here is some of what executive producer Daniel Thomsen had to say:

I do feel like our Angie on the show has become kind of a hybrid of Angie and Sarah, just in terms of what the emotional relationship with Will is capable of. Angie in the books is a harsher character who isn’t as good for Will and doesn’t stand on her own as well, and we made a decision very early on that our Angie had to be able to do more. We wanted the audience to really invest in that character on her own, not just as Will’s girlfriend. So I don’t have anything concrete to add about Sara, other than I feel like the show wasn’t calling out for it this season. Between the really complicated state of this relationship with Angie, and Gina [Rodriguez] being able to do 10 episodes with us, I don’t think we felt like that was a piece that we needed to add.

Could they someday? It is always possible, but the situation with the show is tricky in that viewers have grown attached to Angie and while not everyone is rooting for her and Will, a number of people are. We have a hard time thinking that a quick decision is coming on this, but it has to be answered eventually.

Do you think we are going to see Sara Linton moving into Will Trent season 4 at ABC?

