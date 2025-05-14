Is Sonja Sohn leaving Will Trent, role of Amanda Wagner?

Following the events of the Will Trent season 3 finale on ABC this week, is Sonja Sohn leaving the show? If you are worried, we understand! This is a character who has been essential to the series and also a key presence in the title character’s life.

Because of all of this, it makes the final moments of the finale all the more painful. It is unclear is Amanda is going to wake up from her comatose state or not, and that leaves Will wanting to say a wide array of things to her, effectively to thank her for everything that she has done for him over the course of time.

Of course, the producers are not confirming one way or another if Sohn is leaving the show; yet, they are making it clear that there could be more story to tell here. Speaking to Variety, executive producer Liz Heldens had the following to say:

For Will, I think that having his father come into his life and having his surrogate mother be threatened felt right to us. I was on set when that [final] hospital scene was being shot, and I was so moved. It was 2:00 in the morning, but he’s never said any of these things to her. They’re both so weird about feelings and a lot of stuff is left unsaid with them, which, as a writer, I really like. But it was the first time you see him really say what she means in his life and that he understands that she’s a stabilizing force for him, and there’s so much change happening in his life right now and he can’t lose her. So it just seemed like a real, emotional cliffhanger — and hopefully, he can say those things to her when she gets better and she can hear him.

We do tend to think that the season 4 premiere is going to give a certain measure of closure to all of this — at the end of the day, there’s no real reason to not offer us some semblance of closure.

