Will Trent season 3 finale: Is Ormewood going to die?

The Will Trent season 3 finale felt on the surface like one that was going to be stuffed full of drama and big revelations. With that, what did we get?

Well, let’s just start with the idea that Will himself had to face reality — he thought at this time last year that he would potentially have a future with Angie. However, at this point she is pregnant and with someone else. He found himself looking at that head-on in a way that he did not expect when she had an ultrasound at the hospital and the administrator thought he was the father. Will this cause him to move on now, or fight for Angie in a way that he hasn’t?

As for a lot of the other drama here, let’s just say that it was plentiful. For starters, Ormewood’s future is in jeopardy after collapsing at home. Meanwhile, Amanda was shot and in the closing minutes, Will visited her and emptied her soul. Will she wake up? That is where the mystery lies.

So basically, we are now entering a Will Trent hiatus with the fate of two different characters in jeopardy — why are the producers doing that to us? Speaking to TVLine, the show’s executive producers did not confirm anyone is staying or leaving. Meanwhile, EP Liz Heldens said the following about a possible time jump:

We don’t know yet. I like taking a little bit of time because I think it’s interesting to back fill what has happened in the last three months because our show, sometimes the next episode is the next day, and sometimes the next episode is, like, 30 seconds later, so it’s nice to let people move and change and grow a little bit [between seasons], but we’re not sure yet.

What did you think about the events of the Will Trent season 3 finale overall?

